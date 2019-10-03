T

hree candidates are vying to represent the Eastside’s District 1 on the Santa Barbara City Council this year. Santa Barbara’s political focus is now hyper-local since the city switched from at-large to district elections four years ago. The two main problems discussed by all three District 1 candidates are homelessness and affordable housing. Incumbent Jason Dominguez, community advocate Alejandra Gutierrez, and sixth-time runner Cruzito Herrera Cruz share their plans to tackle these and smaller, Eastside-specific issues below.

Jason Dominguez

Photo: Paul Wellman Councilmember Jason Dominguez

The incumbent usually has a better shot getting reelected, but Jason Dominguez is known as the council contrarian who has a record of battling Mayor Cathy Murillo, and though he is a Democrat, he has never been endorsed by the party.

Despite this, he has garnered a large support base and is endorsed by three former mayors: Sheila Lodge, Hal Conklin, and Helene Schneider. He says he doesn’t follow party lines, instead voting for “common-sense solutions.” He attributes his law degrees with teaching him to “stand up for what is right” regardless of outside interests.

Compared to the other two candidates, Dominguez has a lengthy, impressive résumé. He worked for the L.A. City Attorney, the California Attorney General, California Rural Legal Assistance, Legal Aid Foundation, New Civic Forum, and the United Nations as a prosecutor for war crimes in Rwanda and Yugoslavia. He graduated from Stanford University, received his law degree at UC Berkeley, and earned a master’s degree in environmental law from Heidelberg University in Germany.

“The council used to work to get a unanimous vote by compromising,” Dominguez said. “Now if there’s four votes on an issue, we just push it through without finding a compromise. City Council works the best when you get seven members to compromise and agree on an issue.”

This stance, he explained, is why he is typically seen as the outsider among his fellow councilmembers. He won’t vote for something just because it aligns with party interests or is recommended by city staff.

When it comes to homelessness, he wants to imitate Oxnard’s model, which includes a full-time staff member dedicated to finding solutions for the issue. So far, the council has not taken up this plan. “Whether I get reelected or not,” he said, “I am pretty close to just forming my own volunteer homeless committee if the council doesn’t support it.”

When it comes to housing, Dominguez has tangible ideas. He was always critical of the Average Unit-size Density (AUD) Program, which miserably failed in its effort to create affordable rental units. The program incentivizes developers to build more units by allowing them to construct more units if they built rental apartments. Although over 200 units have been built so far, the rents are market-rate and unaffordable to most middle-income families.

“My vision is to have other cities come here and want to learn how Santa Barbara does it.” — Jason Dominguez

The council recently passed an inclusionary housing ordinance to fix the AUD issue, requiring 10 percent of new rental housing units built to be set aside for moderate-income tenants, although Dominguez wanted 15 percent. With the new ordinance in place, building housing on State Street is the answer, he said. He believes other councilmembers aren’t jumping at the idea because city staff isn’t leading the charge.

“They are highly deferential to staff,” Dominguez said. “If staff is leading, they will follow.”

Dominguez said 2,000 more units could easily be built on State Street, approximately 200 units per block for 10 blocks, give or take. As for parking, he said the city lots could be used for night parking and most tenants would move their cars during the day for work but otherwise could pay a fee to park during the day.

They could also use a parking app, he suggested, where drivers could search for nearby spots in business parking lots that are only used 40 hours a week, and the spots could be temporarily rented through the app during the closed business hours.

“My vision is to have other cities come here and want to learn how Santa Barbara does it,” he said. “We don’t have that right now.”

Dominguez also announced he’s running for the 37th State Assembly District, a move his opponents call proof of his lack of dedication to the Eastside District and its constituents.

“I can do just as much if not more from Sacramento,” he said. “I have gone door to door and talked to voters, and they don’t have an issue with it. This is honestly typical; the only difference with me is I’m open and tell people about my goal.”

