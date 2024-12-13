King Tides Coming to California Coast This Weekend

No, Virginia, the exceptionally high tides you will be able to see early this Saturday and Sunday mornings is not a case of sea-level rising. It is, instead, a case of king tides hitting California’s coast.

This a naturally occurring phenomenon when high tides are at their highest and low tides, likewise, at their lowest.

For those with a taste for the rare and awesome, the king tide is expected to be at its highest — 6.93 feet — this Saturday about 7:30 in the morning and at its lowest — a minus 1.56 feet — at 3:17 in the afternoon. Either way, it’s a spectacular and dramatic event.

On Sunday, king tide is predicted to take place at 8:29 a.m.; at that point, the tide is expected to reach 6.89 feet. Those seeking to view from public beaches are advised that the parking lots might be inundated. The tides are exceptionally powerful, so some degree of caution and common sense is advised.

The California Coastal Commission’s California King Tides Project is soliciting photographs from members of the public for certain public parks and public beaches throughout the coast. None, however, are in Santa Barbara County.