Real Estate Scoop Village Properties Hosts Back-to-School Supplies Drive Event

Village Properties Realtors wrapped up a successful Back-to-School Supplies Drive for the nonprofit Teacher’s Fund with an adult pizza party & ice cream social reminiscent of our grade school days.

Drawing some 200 guests, the event took place on October 4, 2019. a gorgeous evening in the beautiful garden courtyard of Village Properties’ downtown Santa Barbara offices. There was plenty of delicious food – from pizza and sliders to ice cream and cupcakes – plus live music and extra attractions including a photo booth and face-painting.



In thanking all of the attendees, sponsors and vendors for their support, Village Properties owner Renee Grubb offered special thanks to her co-chair Brianna Johnson, the Village Properties Realtor who first envisioned the inaugural drive to raise funds for classroom enrichment education in Santa Barbara.



“The idea for this campaign came from Brianna, who took the lead and then was assisted by a very supportive committee who wanted to make a difference in educating our children,” Grubb told the crowd.



Johnson “touched everything you see today,” said Grubb, who also thanked committee members Amy Abbott, Angelina Speier, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Candace Cavalleto, Jessica Hernandez, Ivonne Arroyo, and Leanne Wood for their support.



Village Properties started The Teachers Fund in 2002, to help out in classrooms from pre-kindergarten through high school throughout Santa Barbara County. The 2019 fundraising drive ran from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4 and amassed $51,500 that will be donated to help teachers purchase supplies they cannot get from the district.



“Our reason for the drive was to help our teachers bring their students creative ideas to help boost their teaching efforts,” said Grubb. She also offered praise to grant writer Dana Patterson, who traveled from San Francisco to join in the celebration.



Donations for school supplies for local classrooms can be made through www.tfsuppliesdrive.com, until the end of October.For more on Village Properties, visit villagesite.com. For more on The Teacher’s Fund, including how to donate, contact Johnson at 805-450-6078 or Brianna@villagesite.com.

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.

Add to Favorites