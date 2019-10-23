Health Bikers Fundraise for Prostate Cancer Research and Men’s Mental Health Santa Barbara Hosts Its First ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’

They rode from Cabrillo Boulevard to Coast Village Road, along Olive Mill Road and Butterfly Beach, through State Street, Alamar, and Foothill, a dapper squad of 59 motorcyclists raising money for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

Erick Goycochea organized Santa Barbara’s first year of participation in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an event started in Sydney, Australia, that unites classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world in one massive awareness effort. Over 114,000 riders took part and raised $5.6 million.

Born and raised in Peru, Goycochea moved to Santa Barbara seven years ago and is now raising three little kids with his wife. A successful investor and entrepreneur, he was drawn to the Gentleman’s Ride through his love of old bikes and a desire to give back. “I decided to be part of this event because I have personally witnessed depression within my family and close friends,” he said. “I have witnessed drug and alcohol abuse, which in some cases has led to death, and I have always wondered, ‘What can I do to help?’”

“Now that I have my own children,” Goycochea went on, “I recognize the importance of mental health from an early age. I want to inspire them to share their feelings and emotions so we can help each other face our problems.” As one of the most scenic places on the planet, Santa Barbara is the perfect place for future rides, Goycochea said. “My goal for next year is over 100 participants.”

Visit gentlemansride.com.

