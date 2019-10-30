Briefs Lockdown Being Lifted at SBCC; Intruder Detained

[UPDATE 6:46 p.m.] According to a tweet sent out by SBCC, “@SB_Police has given the ALL CLEAR – we are initiating the removal of campus lockdown.”

[UPDATE 6:41 p.m.] According to Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Anthony Wagner, the suspect has been detained. The suspect had reportedly been served a warrant and fled near SBCC. He was reportedly unarmed.

[Original Story] Santa Barbara City College has been put on lockdown following reports of an “armed intruder” on the main campus on Cliff Drive, according to a text alert sent out to students and staff today, Wednesday, October 30, at 5:48 p.m.

The message reads, “Armed intruder at SBCC Main Campus CLiff Drive, take appropriate action, RUN HIDE OR FIGHT!”

The school later tweeted out the following: “@SB_Police is investigating a wanted subject in the area of SBCC’s main campus (Cliff Drive). SBCC has gone on a full LOCKDOWN.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

