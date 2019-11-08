Infrastructure Goleta Buys Its Home Closes on Its Own City Hall

As of Thursday, the City of Goleta owns its own City Hall for the first time since incorporating as a municipality in 2002. The purchase of the land and two-story building at 130 Cremona Drive, at a cost of $11.5 million, “put the city in the position of owning a sizable asset rather than making lease payments to a private property owner as a tenant,” Mayor Paula Perotte stated. The city expects savings of $64,000 or more per year in real estate costs, and a new elevator is among its future plans. City offices occupy about two-thirds of the 40,000 square feet currently, and the city is assessing how best to use the additional space.

