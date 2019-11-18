Briefs Two Robbed at Gunpoint in Isla Vista Home Invasion

A victim on Isla Vista’s Sabado Tarde called 9-1-1 Monday morning to state he’d been robbed. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported two individuals at the house were robbed at gunpoint.

The three suspects were in a newer BMW 3 Series with a 6 in the license plate, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They were described as two white males, both carrying handguns, one dressed in all black and the other in a camouflage jacket. The third man was black, unarmed, and also dressed entirely in black.

One victim had minor injuries. Reportedly stolen were two laptops, a cell phone, a wallet, and some marijuana.

The investigation continues and the Sheriff’s Office requests that information be phoned to the anonymous tip line: (805) 681-4171.

