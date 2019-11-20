Login

Victim Hospitalized After Stabbing in Goleta

Police Investigate Monday Knifing Incident, Resulting in One Arrest

Glenn Allen Ray | Credit: Courtesy S.B. County Sheriff's Office
By Brian Osgood
Wed Nov 20, 2019 | 4:11pm

On Monday night, police responded to reports of a stabbing incident at a transient encampment near Ward Drive in Goleta. 

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 58-year-old man from Camarillo, Glenn Allen Ray, on charges of attempted murder. Ray was also charged with driving with a suspended license. 

Ray is currently being held in Santa Barbara Main Jail, with bail set at $1,000,000. 

The victim of the stabbing, who has yet to be identified, remains hospitalized.

