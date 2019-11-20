Courts & Crime Victim Hospitalized After Stabbing in Goleta Police Investigate Monday Knifing Incident, Resulting in One Arrest

On Monday night, police responded to reports of a stabbing incident at a transient encampment near Ward Drive in Goleta.



On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 58-year-old man from Camarillo, Glenn Allen Ray, on charges of attempted murder. Ray was also charged with driving with a suspended license.



Ray is currently being held in Santa Barbara Main Jail, with bail set at $1,000,000.



The victim of the stabbing, who has yet to be identified, remains hospitalized.



Add to Favorites