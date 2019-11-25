Public Safety Public Safety Power Shutoffs Possible Monday Evening

Southern California Edison may shut off power to four parts of Santa Barbara County starting this evening, November 25, due to fire weather conditions. People living in “Noleta,” starting from Paradise Road down Turnpike Road to More Mesa and the unincorporated area west of Goleta between Gaviota State Park and Jalama Beach County Park; and people living in parts of Montecito, Summerland, and eastern parts of Carpinteria may be affected.

The shutoff is part of the company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), an initiative that was born after Ventura fire investigators determined that live Edison power lines were responsible for the 2017 Thomas Fire. To find out if your home will be affected, click here.

A Community Crew Vehicle is currently stationed in front of the Goleta Library at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta until 7 p.m. Monday night to help residents prepare for a shutoff and charge their devices. Tips on how to prepare for a shutoff can be found here.

