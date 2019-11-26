Public Safety Debris Flow Evacuation Warning Issued Below Cave Fire Strong Rainstorm Forecasted for Tuesday Night and Wednesday Morning

In anticipation of a strong storm forecasted for Tuesday night, Santa Barbara County officials have issued a debris flow evacuation warning for Goleta and Noleta neighborhoods below the Cave Fire. The warning was sent out shortly after 10 p.m., with the rains predicted to arrive in the next one to two hours and fall into Wednesday morning.

The fire itself continues to burn, so far consuming over 4,300 acres of brush, trees, and chaparral in Santa Barbara’s front country. It is approximately 10 percent contained, and mandatory evacuations remain in place.

The debris flow warning zone, according to a prepared statement from the county, includes the area “between Patterson Avenue/Anderson Lane and Ontare Road, between the 3500 and 3300 block of State Street and down through Las Positas Road, and south of East Camino Cielo to the ocean.”

“If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe at any time,” the statement reads, “do not wait, leave the area and move outside the Fire Evacuation Order and Debris Flow Evacuation Warning area. If you live or are near creeks and streams, be aware that waterways may experience high flows and can rise quickly. Flooding impacts may be experienced throughout the county, but are a higher risk and may be observed below the Thomas, Sherpa, Alamo and Whittier burn areas.”



To access the county’s interactive map, go to www.ReadySBC.org. For additional information, call the county’s Call Center at (833) 688-5551.

