Lotusland CEO Announces Retirement

Photo: Paul Wellman Gwen Stauffer

After 11 years as the CEO of the Ganna Walska Lotusland Gardens, Gwen Stauffer announced that she would be stepping down from the position and retiring. Rebecca Anderson, the Garden’s current director of philanthropy, was named interim director by the Board of Trustees.

During her tenure, Stauffer oversaw the $6 million renovation of Lotusland’s Japanese Garden, which reopened this June. Lotusland is a famous botanic garden located on a 37-acre property, home to over 3,000 exotic plants that have won it plaudits from outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, Condé Nast, and Architectural Digest.

