Impeachment Rally to Take Place Tuesday Night at Courthouse

A rally organized by the progressive political organization Indivisible meant to showcase public support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump will take place in front of the Santa Barbara Courthouse at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, and will conclude at 6:30 p.m. with a march on State Street.



The event, titled Nobody Is Above the Law!, is expected to draw around 600 attendees and is one of at least 500 such events organized around the country as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Trump.



Local representatives such as State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Monique Limón, and Supervisor Das Williams are slated to speak at the event. A press statement released by Indivisible states: “We look forward to marching together in the name of justice and democracy.”



