Extra! What is Your Favorite Wedding Movie? And Why?

In honor of the of the S.B. Independent‘s Wedding Guide 2020, we are asking our readers to share with us their all-time favorite wedding or wedding-adjacent movie and a short reason why. The movie must have a wedding in it, contain a wedding scene, or in some way reference a wedding. We will print the results in the Guide to hopefully inspire new viewing. Here are a few sites to remind you of some classic and not-so-classic titles:

– The 100 Best Movie Weddings, Ranked

– The Best Wedding Movies

– The Top Wedding Movies of All Time

Add to Favorites