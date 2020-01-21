Courts & Crime Police Investigating Olive Street Homicide

Just before 1 a.m. this past Saturday, police dispatch received an emergency call that a man was found bleeding on Olive Street between Carrillo and Figueroa streets. He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance and died of his injuries.

With the investigation active into what appears to be a homicide one block from Santa Barbara High School, police only stated an “adult male” was found with “numerous wounds consistent with an assault” and that the call came in at 12:54 a.m. on January 18. The Sheriff-Coroner’s office identified him as a Santa Barbara man, William Pulle-Valle, who was 24 years old.

