Announcement Wild Jobs Available!

Santa Barbara Zoo Job & Volunteer Expo Held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM



Full Time, Part Time, and Seasonal Openings at the Zoo for Adults and Teens, Both Paid & Volunteer

Needed: Docents, Barista, Cooks, Educators, Event Hosts, Guest Experience Specialists (Food & Beverage, Retail), Train Engineer and Show Actors, Among Others

Free Event Includes Close-up Animal Encounters

(Santa Barbara, CA, January 28)– Jobs and volunteer opportunities at the Santa Barbara Zoo are highlighted at the annual Santa Barbara Zoo Job & Volunteer Expo held this year on Sunday, February 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Zoo, 500 Niños Drive, Santa Barbara, just off Cabrillo Boulevard at East Beach.

No reservations or appointments are necessary for the free event. Parking is free for participants, and check-in is at the Zoo’s admissions area. Parents or guardians of teens are welcome to attend. Close-up Animal Encounters will also take place.

For more information, visit www.sbzoo.org/more/careers. (Only Santa Barbara Zoo jobs and volunteer opportunities are featured at this event.)

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions are available, as are entry-level and more advanced positions. “Wild” summer employment for adults and teens includes hosts for special events, monitors for the Condor Climbing Wall, engineers who drive the Zoo Train, and actors for the Zoo’s live shows, among others. Instructors and counselors are needed for the seasonal Zoo Camps, and educators for the Zoo’s overnight, and homeschool programs.

Teens as young as age 14 can apply for the Zoo’s award-winning Guest Experience Specialist (GES) program. Intended to be a “first job,” GES participants may rotate between jobs in guest services, food & beverage, and retail stores based on business needs. In addition, they are introduced to work ethics and basic skills, such as customer service. (Applicants must be 18 and older for most other paid positions.)

Information about volunteer opportunities is also available at the event. Adults are needed as docents, keeper aides, and other positions. Volunteer roles for teens include Junior Camp Counselor (JCC), Junior Docents, and Junior Ambassadors.

