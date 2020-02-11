Letters Jessica Alvarez Parfrey Backs Joan Hartmann

In the context of any given election year, the definition of “winning the race” means something along the lines of getting the most votes. A successful campaign is understood as a vehicle for aggregating resources and information that will enable successful communication, meaning that your message will be heard.

In a time of great complexity, urgency, and uncertainty, I believe that we need messages that empower all of us to be heard and meaningfully engaged in the process of moving forward into the future with a shared sense of hope. Hope is not an empty wish-fulfillment vehicle, it is an active and living process that demands trust, honesty, and integrity.

When I chose to run for 3rd District Supervisor, I did so because I believed in creating opportunities for everyone to be heard, and I believed in the power of meaningful representation. I believe that we need to get better at working together and recognizing the opportunity that comes from building a powerful and positive shared vision.

Before entering the 3rd District race a s a candidate I was working for Joan Hartmann’s reelection campaign, later becoming disheartened by the lack of opportunity for meaningful communication about what really matters when we are doing community engagement work. I love my community, and I am made hopeful by the dedicated people across this county who show up, who are committed to making change, and who are actively creating meaningful opportunities for transformative justice and healing.

I have learned a lot about the power of intention and integrity during this time, and I have also been able to observe the distortive influence of money in our politics and the ease with which someone like Bruce Porter can justify his use of underhanded and cowardly tactics to silence voices and disempower young people.

I believe in the future that we are building here in Isla Vista, and I believe that this community has something to share with all of the other diverse communities across this county, and that is why I will be supporting Joan Hartmann for Supervisor. I believe in the power of collaboration, communication, and the value of integrity.

Please join me in protecting Isla Vista and the 3rd District seat by voting for Joan Hartmann on March 3.

