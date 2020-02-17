Letters Joan Leads in Green Energy

If you are looking for a reason to vote for Joan Hartmann as 3d District Supervisor, you need look no further than the county’s progress on clean energy since Joan joined the Board of Supervisors in 2017.

With Joan as a leading proponent, the county joined Monterey Bay Community Power, which will enable us to achieve 100 percent carbon-free electricity throughout the county.

Joan has been a strong advocate for the Strauss Wind Energy Project, which will double renewable electricity generation in the county, providing energy for 30 percent of the county’s households. Wind is a high performing clean energy producer. It generates more power per nameplate capacity than solar: While a solar plant produces about 25 percent of the time, wind produces 33 percent.

Joan has also pushed the county to develop a Strategic Energy Plan that will include energy resiliency and the streamlining and acceleration of renewable energy development. Thus, the board approved the largest solar+storage+EV charging microgrid in the region at the Betteravia Government Center. It also adopted a responsible vehicle policy, setting the goal of an electric-vehicle-only purchasing policy for county light duty sedans, leading to around 50 new EVs in the fleet as well as charging stations for fleet and employee usage.

Our county must “go green” if we are to combat climate change and stimulate an economy based on the jobs of the future. Joan Hartmann has been leading us down this road, and we need her to continue to do so.

