Books

John Sayles Interviewed

Filmmaker/Author Talks Latest Novel

By
Wed Feb 19, 2020 | 11:22am
Photo: Courtesy‘Yellow Earth’

John Sayles is best known as an important American filmmaker, traversing zones somewhere between indie film and the outskirts of Hollywood, with a long filmography auspiciously launched with his classic proto-indie film Return of the Secaucus 7 and including Matewan, Eight Men Out, Lone Star, and The Brother from Another Planet. But Sayles’s particular skill in mediating social, historical, and progressive political interests with art has also graced the pages of literature, going back to 1977’s Union Dues, nominated for a National Book Award.

The seventh and latest Sayles novel is the timely Yellow Earth, about Native American land preservation struggles in North Dakota, faced with the aggressive natural-resource-tapping interests of an oil company. As often happens for Sayles’s work, art abuts reality, with resonant links to the recent Standing Rock oil pipeline protest and tragic conclusion.

Recently, Sayles the Novelist passed through the 805 — a former stomping ground — for a special book signing at Chaucer’s. I caught up with the director-author over the phone just before his visit.

As a free weekly community newspaper, we must evolve and grow in order to stay relevant and thrive in the digital space. If our reporting on the Santa Barbara community matters to you, we hope you will join us in securing a strong future for journalism in our region by supporting the Independent through a digital subscription to Independent.com. Breaking news, critical content, and our print publication will always remain free, but your support will allow us to create even more consistent, quality, independent journalism.

Josef Woodard

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.