Vote Elsa Granados for Assembly

I have found District 37 State Assembly candidate Elsa Granados to be well-informed, articulate, responsive, energetic, and motivated.

Her decades of community involvement speak volumes. I am especially impressed with her extensive experience with women’s issues.

I believe that she is uniquely positioned to best represent the constituents of our district at the state level. I encourage you to vote for her.

