Letters Laura Capps, the Superior Candidate

I have much gratitude and deep respect for the Santa Barbara Independent, but this time, you made a mistake by endorsing Das Williams. Laura Capps is the superior candidate for County Supervisor, District 1.

Laura has stellar qualifications: her distinguished scholastic record; her uniquely powerful professional and nonprofit experience locally and nationally; her passionate devotion to community service and our children; and, closer to home, her courageous, insightful work on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board. And how could the Independent discount Laura’s truly innovative ideas and plans to do something about (not just talk about) our most daunting issues of climate safety, housing, homelessness, poverty, and ethics reform?

Moreover, throughout the blood, sweat, and tears of this tough election season, it has become clear that Laura is an honorable, honest candidate and a fearless warrior. She is a fighter. Laura fights for kids, for community health and well-being, for equity, and for our environment. Laura has shown her willingness to challenge the status quo (thank God), and she is beholden to no one. With all due respect, SB Indy, you got this one really wrong. Laura Capps should be the next County Supervisor for District 1.

Add to Favorites