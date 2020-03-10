Announcement Santa Barbara County Parks Is Hiring Lifeguards – Apply Today!

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, is hiring beach lifeguards, pool lifeguards and junior lifeguard instructors for the 2020 summer season. The positions pay between $15 to $19 per hour. Previous experience is not required. In fact, applicants receive all certifications free of charge by the first day of the season, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

To qualify, candidates must:

visit www.sbparks.org/aquatics to submit an application

attend tryouts in early April; and

pass all required trainings that are offered on select weekends in April and May. Required trainings will vary depending on previous experience.

“Santa Barbara County is known for our beautiful coastline,” Board of Supervisors Chair Gregg Hart said. “I encourage local residents to take advantage of this rewarding opportunity to serve our community in a beautiful environment, and for children to participate in our highly regarded Junior Lifeguard program.”



Lifeguarding is a fulfilling opportunity that can lead to a career in public service and foster confidence, creativity and personal independence. Santa Barbara County beaches include Jalama, Arroyo Burro and Goleta. County pools include Cachuma Lake Campground and the Joseph Centeno Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama.



HENDRYS JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM IS OPEN FOR SUMMER ENROLLMENT



Starting April 1, first-time Hendry’s Junior Lifeguards can secure a spot by pre-registering for tryouts that will be held at Los Banos del Mar Pool on May 3-4. Visit www.sbparks.org/jgs for more information – do not wait as this program fills fast!



Hendry’s junior lifeguards train at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park and are instructed by certified Santa Barbara County Lifeguards. Activities include running, swimming, paddling, surfing, water sports, beach games and training drills.

The junior lifeguard program is designed to improve a child’s physical conditioning while emphasizing the importance of safety, respect and camaraderie. Most importantly, students develop confidence and a sense of community that benefits them in and out of the water.

The Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard program is offered in two sessions that run from 9:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. The dates for session one are June 15 through July 2 (no July 3); session two is July 13 through July 31. The program cost is $315 per each three-week session with siblings receiving a $40 discount. Scholarships and volunteer positions are also available to qualified applicants.

Add to Favorites