Weathering the Crisis Book Den Offers Free Shipping to Area Customers

[The Book Den, Santa Barbara: March 12, 2020] Given the concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, area residents may be reluctant to go out to shop. To help serve their customers, The Book Den will ship books for free to residents of the area from Carpinteria through Santa Barbara to Goleta, with a $20 minimum purchase.

The store’s web site — www.bookden.com — lists every book in stock at the store, and special orders can be drop-shipped directly to customers. Orders can be placed online or by phone.

The Book Den has been selling new and used books at 15 East Anapamu Street since 1933.

