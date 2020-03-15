Coronavirus Cottage Infectious Disease Specialist Breaks Down the COVID-19 Virus and Pandemic A Must Watch for Understanding the Disease

On Friday, Dr. Lynn N. Fitzgibbons, a Cottage Hospital staff physician specializing in infectious disease, presented to her medical colleagues a one-hour lecture on the coronavirus epidemic now sweeping the globe. Prepared for medical professionals and sometimes technically wooly, overall it’s an extremely clear, informative, and up-to-the minute talk that covers everything from the basic biology of the micro-organism and what happened in China to diagnosis protocols and what we might expect in Santa Barbara. With a h/t to our friend Ernie Salomon, Newsmakers says: check it out.



This post first appeared at “Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts.”



Add to Favorites