Cottage Infectious Disease Specialist Breaks Down the COVID-19 Virus and Pandemic

Sun Mar 15, 2020

On Friday, Dr. Lynn N. Fitzgibbons, a Cottage Hospital staff physician specializing in infectious disease, presented to her medical colleagues a one-hour lecture on the coronavirus epidemic now sweeping the globe. Prepared for medical professionals and sometimes technically wooly, overall it’s an extremely clear, informative, and up-to-the minute talk that covers everything from the basic biology of the micro-organism and what happened in China to diagnosis protocols and what we might expect in Santa Barbara. With a h/t to our friend Ernie Salomon, Newsmakers says: check it out.

