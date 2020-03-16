Additional Information Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Closed Until Further Notice

GOLETA, CA, March 13, 2020 – With the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, the City of Goleta has made the difficult decision to close all of our libraries (Goleta, Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez) beginning tomorrow, Saturday, March 14. We are monitoring the situation and will re-open the libraries when it is safe to do so.

We encourage you to take advantage of everything that can be accessed remotely with your Goleta Valley Library or Santa Ynez Valley Library card:

· E-library: Download e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines

· Kanopy: A new free streaming service where you can watch up to 10 movies per month

· The New York Times: Read this newspaper online from anywhere

· Brainfuse HelpNow!: Live, online tutoring available daily from 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Patrons can also order books or audiobooks not owned by the library for home delivery by filling out a Zip Books request form. If you would like reading recommendations of downloadable books, fill out the Personalized Reading List form and receive a list just for you.

Books currently placed on hold can be postponed for pick-up or check-out by calling your local library branch or by reviewing your Overdrive account for holds on eBooks and Audiobooks.

Visit the Goleta Valley Library website for more information on services available.

If you don’t have a library card, you can get one online that allows you access to downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

Staff will still be available to answer questions via email (goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org) or phone:

· Goleta Valley Library: 500 N. Fairview Avenue, Goleta, 805-964-7878

· Buellton Library: 140 West Highway 246, Buellton, 805-688-3115

· Solvang Library: 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, 805-688-4214

Thank you for your continued support of our libraries and your cooperation as we get through this evolving health crisis.

