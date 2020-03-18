Coronavirus News City Announces Closure of Public Counters Switches Services to Online, Phone, or Dropbox

Effective immediately, the City of Santa Barbara is closing all public counters for the protection of city employees and the public. The Wednesday morning press release advised that requests, plans, applications, and payments are to be submitted over the phone, online, or via dropbox. “Many City services and instructions are available online, allowing you to pay a bill, find phone numbers to contact staff, or submit requests, forms, applications, questions, and comments via email. Special procedures have been developed to process land development plans and permits.”

The services affected include:

Finance

Planning and Zoning, Building and Safety, Public Works, and Records Counter

Rental Housing Mediation

Libraries

Police Department

Fire

City Clerk

Human Resources

Downtown Parking

Waterfront/Harbor

