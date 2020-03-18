Breaking News | Five Quarantined in Isla Vista Test Negative for COVID-19

City Announces Closure of Public Counters

Switches Services to Online, Phone, or Dropbox

The City is closing all public counters for the protection of city employees and the public. | Credit: Paul Wellman
By
Wed Mar 18, 2020 | 3:29pm

Effective immediately, the City of Santa Barbara is closing all public counters for the protection of city employees and the public. The Wednesday morning press release advised that requests, plans, applications, and payments are to be submitted over the phone, online, or via dropbox. “Many City services and instructions are available online, allowing you to pay a bill, find phone numbers to contact staff, or submit requests, forms, applications, questions, and comments via email. Special procedures have been developed to process land development plans and permits.” 

The services affected include:

Finance
Planning and Zoning, Building and Safety, Public Works, and Records Counter
Rental Housing Mediation
Libraries
Police Department
Fire
City Clerk
Human Resources
Downtown Parking
Waterfront/Harbor

Thu Mar 19, 2020 | 00:21am
Brian Osgood

