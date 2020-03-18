City Announces Closure of Public Counters
Switches Services to Online, Phone, or Dropbox
Effective immediately, the City of Santa Barbara is closing all public counters for the protection of city employees and the public. The Wednesday morning press release advised that requests, plans, applications, and payments are to be submitted over the phone, online, or via dropbox. “Many City services and instructions are available online, allowing you to pay a bill, find phone numbers to contact staff, or submit requests, forms, applications, questions, and comments via email. Special procedures have been developed to process land development plans and permits.”
The services affected include:
Finance
Planning and Zoning, Building and Safety, Public Works, and Records Counter
Rental Housing Mediation
Libraries
Police Department
Fire
City Clerk
Human Resources
Downtown Parking
Waterfront/Harbor