Coronavirus Five Quarantined in Isla Vista Test Negative for COVID-19 UCSB Students to Remain in Self-Quarantine Until March 22 ‘Out of Abundance of Caution’

The five UCSB students who have been under mandatory coronavirus quarantine in Isla Vista after being with a person in San Diego County who tested positive have received their tests results — all five tested negative for COVID-19.



“Out of an abundance of caution, they will still remain in self-quarantine because individuals can be asymptomatic from the initial exposure up to 14 days after,” said Jackeline Ruiz, public information officer for the County Public Health Department.



The five individuals will remain under Health Officer Order to continue staying in their residences until March 22, when it has been 14 days since their initial exposure. Ruiz said if any of the five develop symptoms, they may be retested.



