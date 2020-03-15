Coronavirus Five in Isla Vista Under Mandatory Coronavirus Quarantine UCSB Students Placed in Isolation After Coming in Contact with Person who Tested Positive in San Diego County

Five Isla Vistans are under mandatory coronavirus quarantine after being with a person in San Diego County who has tested positive. The five, who are UC Santa Barbara students, are under a quarantine imposed by Santa Barbara County’s health official, Dr. Henning Ansorg.

County Public Health announced the exposure on Sunday and stated the students’ contacts were being followed up by its Disease Control & Prevention team. The known contacts so far are under self-quarantine.

Should any of those under quarantine show symptoms of coronavirus, they will be tested, Public Health officials stated. County officials did not reply to inquiries immediately, but the students apparently are not yet showing symptoms. It is unknown how many others they may have contacted or where.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

