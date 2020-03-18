Environment Tunnel Trail Closed for Rockfall Hazard Edison Works to Restabilize Rock Walls It Had Gouged

“The Tunnel Road hiking trail between the end of Tunnel Road and the bridge over Mission Creek is closed to the public effective immediately,” Southern California Edison announced on March 18. Its crews and equipment are on the trail for an unspecified length of time, attempting to stabilize slopes and remove large rocks from the popular hiking path.



During a December project on the “Edison Road” portion of the trail, Edison contractors scraped the mountain-side walls and dumped the resulting debris into the canyon, seriously destabilizing the area and affecting the headwaters of Mission Creek. SoCal Edison was heavily criticized for the destruction and was threatened with $50,000-a-day in fines by the Army Corps of Engineers. Residents said it laid the groundwork for future problems, should a serious storm occur.



SCE’s statement cited the closure was for concern about rockfall hazards after the recent rainstorms. Edison had no reopening date and stated it would make an announcement once the work was completed.



