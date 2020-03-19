Additional Information VAFB Access Limited To Essential Personnel and Services Only

By order of the Installation Commander,

access to Vandenberg Air Force Base will be limited to essential personnel

and services only beginning March 20 at noon.

The 30th Medical Group Pharmacy, Commissary and Base Exchange services will

remain available to all authorized beneficiaries, to include retirees,

veterans and dependents who possess a valid ID card.

“The health and safety of the men and women of Vandenberg remains our top

priority,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. “We are

remaining proactive in our efforts to safeguard our service members and

their families. Make no mistake, our mission remains unaffected. Preserving

our ability to carry out our national security mission is crucial as we

continue to work with our local and federal counterparts to actively combat

the spread of COVID-19.”

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Vandenberg AFB.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit our website at

www.vandenberg.af.mil/COVID-19 or our Facebook at

www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing.



