Coronavirus City Council and County Supervisors Go Virtual for Virus State Lockdown Sends Governments to Phones, Email, Video Only

Both the Santa Barbara City Council and the County Board of Supervisors will hold hearings on Tuesday, March 24, and announced new procedures to avoid in-person participation and potential coronavirus transmission.

At the Board of Supervisors, which begins at 9 a.m., participants can comment by emailing sbcob@countyofsb.org by 5 p.m. the Monday before. Comments to be read into the record can also be emailed and should request that it be read into the record. Phone comments can be made to (805) 568-2240; a staff member will take name, phone number, and agenda item number, and the clerk will phone the participant when the matter comes up. As always, the meeting will stream on cable channel 20, CSBTV20, and at YouTube. The agenda can be found here.

At City Council, the meeting begins at 2 p.m., but the chamber will be closed to the public. Callers can phone (805) 564-5301 starting at 1:30 p.m. to leave a name, call-back number (preferably a landline), and the agenda item they wish to talk about. City Staff will call back then the item is coming up. Emails can be sent to clerk@santabarbaraca.gov and will be forwarded to the mayor and councilmembers. And, the meeting will stream live at City TV.



Add to Favorites