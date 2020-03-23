Weathering the Crisis Mayor of Goleta Assures Public of City’s Commitments Following Stay at Home Executive Order

The City of Goleta is encouraging community members to Stay Safe and Stay Home following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 19, 2020 order. The Governor ordered all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence, except as needed to maintain operations of the 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors. The Stay at Home Executive Order is an effort to preserve the public health and safety and to ensure the healthcare delivery system is capable of serving all while prioritizing those at the highest risk and vulnerability.

In response to the Governor’s Order, City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte issued the following statement: “The City of Goleta is committed to taking all possible steps to ensure our community’s health and safety during these challenging times. It is doing so in close cooperation with County, State and Federal authorities.”

She added, “The City remains committed to maintaining vital and essential services for our residents. We are also committed to maximizing communications with up-to-date information to residents on matters pertaining to public safety, health facilities and availability of services. All forms of communication will be used to get these messages across.”

Key Points of the Governor’s Stay at Home Executive Order:

Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, go to an essential job, or for outdoor recreation.

Going outside for fresh air or recreation, such as walking, hiking, biking are allowed and beneficial to one’s well-being.

If you go outside, keep at least 6 feet of distance between persons at all times.

Essential services will remain open, such as: Gas stations Pharmacies Grocery stores Farmers markets Food banks Convenience stores Takeout and delivery at food serving facilities, such as restaurants Banks Laundromats/laundry facilities



City Services Update:

Even though City Hall is closed, it’s important to know that City Staff are working remotely and are available by e-mail or phone. Desk Reception is open during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday) by calling 805-961-7500. Messages will be forwarded to the appropriate departments.

Any service requests from the public can be made by using our City Assist System . We monitor this system Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

. We monitor this system Monday through Friday during normal business hours. The Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are CLOSED and no longer accepting returns. All book drops will be locked on Sunday. The date due for all checked out items has been extended to May 4. There will be no overdue fees for any items during this time period. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of free online resources and e-materials, such as e-books, audiobooks, and movies. Go to www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org to learn more.

and no longer accepting returns. All book drops will be locked on Sunday. The date due for all checked out items has been extended to May 4. There will be no overdue fees for any items during this time period. Community members are encouraged to take advantage of free online resources and e-materials, such as e-books, audiobooks, and movies. Go to www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org to learn more. The Planning and Building Counter is CLOSED for in-person consultations , but the public can communicate with staff via email or phone. The City can only accept and process materials electronically. Paper submittals via drop-off or mail will no longer be accepted. For Planning & Environmental Review, please call (805) 961-7543 or email cwalshbeck@cityofgoleta.org For Building & Safety Permits, please call (805) 961-7552 or email buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org

, but the public can communicate with staff via email or phone. The City can only accept and process materials electronically. Paper submittals via drop-off or mail will no longer be accepted. The City is in the process of setting up protocols to allow inspections virtually via webcam , where possible.

, where possible. Public Works is conducting inspections on private development projects related to health and safety. All other inspections typically performed by Building, Planning, and Public Works are temporarily suspended.

is conducting inspections on private development projects related to health and safety. All other inspections typically performed by Building, Planning, and Public Works are temporarily suspended. Public Works is monitoring incoming winter storms and creek levels and will continue to operate and maintain all public infrastructure and facilities.

is monitoring incoming winter storms and creek levels and will continue to operate and maintain all public infrastructure and facilities. The Finance Department is only accepting e-mail submissions and on-line payments. For questions, please e-mail financegroup@cityofgoleta.org

is only accepting e-mail submissions and on-line payments. For questions, please e-mail financegroup@cityofgoleta.org The City is working on a system to conduct virtual City Council meetings and will announce a plan and how the public can participate in these meetings in the near future.

Support Local Businesses

This is an especially tough time for our local businesses. You can help support them by ordering take-out and delivery. Noozhawk, The Restaurant Guy and Visit Santa Barbara have put together a list of restaurants offering these services within the County. You can also buy a gift card to use at a later date. This helps restaurants (and shops) keep money coming in and gives you something to look forward to using in the future.

Business Resources

The City of Goleta is working closely with our partner agencies who are providing resources to businesses. We have put together the links below:

Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board COVID-19 Business Resource Guide. The SBCWDB is available to answer employment questions at COVIDbiz@countyofsb.org.

COVID-19 Business Resource Guide. The SBCWDB is available to answer employment questions at COVIDbiz@countyofsb.org. S. Small Business Association (SBA): https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources Understanding SBA Disaster and Economic Injury Loans webinar slides

SBA Disaster Loan Process (one page)

To apply for disaster assistance, go online or call 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339)

COVID-19 Joint Response Effort for Santa Barbara County Expanded : The Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County, and the Hutton Parker Foundation are leading a countywide funders’ collaborative with members of the Foundation Roundtable. This COVID-19 Joint Response Effort for Santa Barbara County announced today that they will provide over $1 million in assistance to individuals and families as well as organizations actively assisting members of the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-response-grants/.

: The Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County, and the Hutton Parker Foundation are leading a countywide funders’ collaborative with members of the Foundation Roundtable. This COVID-19 Joint Response Effort for Santa Barbara County announced today that they will provide over $1 million in assistance to individuals and families as well as organizations actively assisting members of the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information visit https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-response-grants/. COVID-19 Santa Barbara County Non-Profit Resources from the Santa Barbara Foundation

Help One Another

Goleta is a caring community, and there has never been a time that we need each more than now. Check on your neighbors, specifically the most vulnerable, to see if they need help. You may be able to pick up groceries for them or set them up with technology. Please remember to follow social distancing guidelines. Keep in touch with family and friends through text messages and video chat.

Of course, the best way we can help each other is by washing hands frequently and thoroughly and by practicing social distancing.

Mental Health

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department provided the tips below on how to take care of your mental health during this crisis.

Practicing mindfulness and relaxation exercises

Stay connected by phone and electronically

Keep current connections strong

Stay informed through reliable sources

Limit your screen time

Eat healthy and drink plenty of water

Call elderly and house-bound friends and neighbors to see how they are feeling. Bring them meals and special treats, being mindful of their vulnerability and susceptibility.

Play board games with your kids

Read to your children and have them read to you

Take on a home project, paint that wall that you have been thinking about

Work in the garden

Have push-up contests or do yoga together

Make special meals and involve the whole family, eat healthy!

Get outside – go for walks, runs, and hikes (maintain social distancing)

Stay Connected with the City

To stay up to date on any additional news regarding City operations of facilities, we encourage you to go to our website at www.cityofgoleta.org. We have created a COVID-19 webpage here. Also, please stay connected with us on our social media, platforms including Facebook (@CityofGoleta), Twitter (@GoletaPIO) and Instagram (@CityofGoleta).. You can also sign up for email and/or text updates from the City here.

Visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department portal here for the latest updates.

