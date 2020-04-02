Coronavirus Our Appeal to Readers The ‘Santa Barbara Independent’ Needs Community Support to Keep Reporting

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the streets of Santa Barbara. As people have sheltered in their homes and businesses have closed, as theaters have gone dark and concerts are canceled, Independent reporters have remained working round the clock.

Online every day at independent.com, and still in print every Thursday, the Independent is bringing you the news you need to understand and survive this historic and dangerous time. Our reporters have asked the tough questions of public health leaders, pushed for the answers from elected officials, and shed light on the quiet heroes who are working to help their neighbors and risking their own lives to keep us safe.

Getting this information out to you, and throughout the community, will be vital in the weeks and months ahead if we are to face the COVID-19 pandemic’s coming surge fully prepared and protected.

Over half a million readers relied on Independent.com in the month of March alone. Close to a 1,000 readers have subscribed to Indy+ since the beginning of the year. And despite the terrible economic blow this pandemic has delivered to our business community, those who are able to do so have continued to advertise.

We thank you all. We could not continue to publish without you. Together we are the Independent.

But gathering news is an expensive, time-consuming job. We have already tightened our proverbial belts, cut our costs, even furloughed some of our staff. But to get through this tough time — and we will get through it — we must ask you for additional financial support.

Here is how:

Give a one-time or recurring credit card contribution at independent.com/support Sign up for an annual subscription for $29.99 through our Indy+ service at independent.com/subscribe Make a tax deductible donation of a $100 or more by sending checks payable to SBCAN (memo: Journalism Fund) mailed to:

SB CAN

PO Box 6174

Santa Maria, CA 93456

Or at sbcan.org/journalism_fund

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose Tax-ID is 73-1676916

Subscriptions or contributions made directly to the Santa Barbara Independent are not tax deductible. We can accept checks mailed to 12 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Our office will continue to be closed for the foreseeable future, but our staff is working hard from home to do our part to help flatten the curve. We remain available by phone at (805) 965-5205, by email at news@independent.com or sales@independent.com , online at independent.com, and through our social media channels.

Thanks for your help.

Sincerely,

Marianne Partridge, Editor in Chief, and Brandi Rivera, Publisher

