Sixth Sheriff’s Deputy Tests Positive for COVID-19
On Wednesday evening, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced that another sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, the sixth such case in the Sheriff’s Office, not including a contract employee who works in the County Jail. The deputy was on patrol at the Santa Maria Station on Saturday, March 28, and began to display symptoms of the virus on Sunday. The deputy was tested on Monday and stayed home while awaiting test results, which came back positive on Tuesday. According to the release, no additional personnel have been told to self-isolate as a result of the incident.