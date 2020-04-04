Coronavirus Santa Barbara’s Hutton Parker Foundation Waives April Rent Foundation Gives a Month’s Free Rent to Ease Burden on Nonprofit Tenants

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sow economic chaos and throw the lives of millions of Americans into financial uncertainty (and there was plenty of that before the crisis hit), many are struggling to find ways to pay their monthly rent as their sources of income are dramatically reduced or eliminated altogether. Towards that end, the Hutton Parker Foundation announced that it will be forgiving rent for the month of April for tenants at 1330 State Street, which houses a number of Santa Barbara nonprofits focused on promoting art and culture. “In order to assist your agency to meet our community’s ever-changing needs and to offset a portion of lost funding, Hutton Parker Foundation is forgiving rent for the month of April,” said a letter to tenants from the foundation. The letter also states that those who have already paid their rent for the month will receive a credit that can be put towards future rental payments. The move is meant to alleviate financial demands on local nonprofits as they struggle to keep up with the demands of the COVID-19 virus.

Tom Parker, President of the Hutton Parker Foundation, said that the nonprofit sector is struggling during the exact time when its services are most desperately in demand. “The nonprofit community is obviously being devastated by this, because they can’t put on events and hold fundraisers like usual,” said Parker. “We’re supporting local nonprofits so that they can go out and continue helping those in the community who need it the most. That’s our job, it’s what we’re supposed to do.”

