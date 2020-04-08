Briefs Utilities Discount Bills for COVID-Related Reasons SoCalGas and Frontier Communications Team Up for Business Webinars for Contractors

Utility savings are on tap from both the gas and electricity companies, with SoCalGas teaming up with Frontier Communications to offer webinars to businesses hoping to expand their contracts with utility companies.

SoCalGas began to offer 20 percent off monthly bills on Monday for customers affected by COVID-19 layoffs or illness. The California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program gives the discount to anyone who has lost their job, even if they’re on unemployment, by filling out a form. The request for income level would reflect the applicant’s current status, said spokesperson Christine Detz, and other documentation is not required. Full details are here, and the short application form is at this website.

Similarly, SoCalEdison has opened its support programs to those harmed by the pandemic, said representative David Song. Mandated by the state Public Utilities Commission, as is the Gas Company program, Edison offers a number of types of bill assistance programs. One that discounts bills by 30 percent for COVID-related reasons is Edison’s version of the CARE program and another for qualified families. Both are on a single application that can be found here.

In a series of four webinars for construction, engineering, janitorial, paving, consulting, and other facility and professional service providers, SoCalGas and Frontier — as well as other utilities like water and electricity — will talk about growth opportunities and take questions. The online seminars are set for April 9, 16, 23, and 30 during the day. Questions can be posed prior to each session at supplierdiversity@ftr.com.

