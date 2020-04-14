Music Review | Little Dragon’s ‘New Me, Same Us’ Record Is Boundary-Defying Experimentation

There are few artists with an ability to make music that transcends genre and classification, and then there is Little Dragon, a band that has turned sonic fluidity into their core sound. Since their 2007 debut, the band has consistently proven themselves capable of boundary-defying experimentation by incorporating elements of EDM, soul, funk, R&B, and pop.

With their latest release, New Me, Same Us, Little Dragon once again showcases their ability to fluctuate between different spheres of influence yet deliver a cohesive experience. Beginning with the infectiously groovy “Hold On,” New Me, Same Us also displays Little Dragon’s skill at making low tempo music that is still irresistible to dance to.

Lead singer Yukimi Nagano’s silken voice rings hypnotically throughout the album, while oceanic synths and deep basslines wash you into a new world. The album’s best example of this is “Sadness,” which collects every facet that the band introduced in the previous tracks and arranges them into a beautiful gem of a song. “Sadness” leads into “Are You Feeling Sad?” where Nagano delivers a much-needed promise that everything is going to end up alright.

