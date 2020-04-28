Coronavirus News

Tuesday Update: Four New COVID-19 Cases; Majority Have Recovered

Of 477 total Santa Barbara County Cases, 326 Recovered

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Dr. Henning Ansorg | Credit: Daniel Dreifuss
Tue Apr 28, 2020 | 5:51pm

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 477.

Two of the infected people live in Santa Maria, one lives in Santa Barbara, and one is still pending an update on their area of residence. 

The vast majority of those who have tested positive in the county are now recovered — 326. As for the others, 99 people are recovering at home; 39 are recovering in a hospital, 12 of whom are in an intensive care unit; six are pending an update; and seven have died as a result of the virus.

Wed Apr 29, 2020 | 03:59am
