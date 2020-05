Get News In Your Inbox

All the northbound lanes of Highway 101 will close at times north of the Gaviota Tunnel as Caltrans removes rocks from the walls of the pass. Rock-scaling work takes place on Wednesday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The highway will close for 10 minutes at a time as workers remove rocks that have fallen onto the roadway.

