Coronavirus News COVID-19 Testing Facility Opens in Lompoc Santa Barbara County’s Third Community Testing Facility, Anderson Recreation Center, Now Taking Appointments

Today, the county opened a new testing facility in Lompoc meant to expand community access to COVID-19 testing, an essential prerequisite for easing restrictions. The facility is located at Anderson Recreation Center, and is by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1 (888) 634-1123. The center will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, although hours may change based on community need. The center has the capacity to perform 132 tests a day, and today’s schedule is already full, according to a press release put out by county health Friday morning.

The Anderson Center is the third community testing facility to be opened in Santa Barbara County in the last week, following centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Greater access to testing is a key factor in taking steps to ease restrictions put in place to stem the spread of the virus, and is one of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s highest priorities that must be met before reopening can be considered. While anyone is free to schedule an appointment, the following groups of people are prioritized:

• Health-care workers and first responders

• Persons 65 years and older or any age with chronic medical conditions

• Residents or employees of congregate-care living facilities

• Persons in essential occupations which include utilities, grocery, food supply, and public employees

• Any persons exhibiting one or more symptoms of COVID-19

