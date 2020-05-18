‘Disease Detectives’ Necessary to Keep COVID-19 Within Bounds

Nearly 2,000 people are tested per week through Public Health’s expanded mass screening ongoing in Santa Barbara County. Of the 1,600 results back as of Thursday, nine were positive, which means all the recent contacts for those nine people had to be tracked down and interviewed in their turn. The work of public health “disease detectives” is what prevents COVID-19 from exploding out of bounds, and Public Health has called on the community for help with this work.

Contact tracers, nurses, investigators, interviewers, drivers, and outreach workers are among the volunteers and employees needed for what is certain to be an increasing need. Work is done both remotely and within communities. Clinical degrees are needed for some positions, and an ability to speak languages other than English in a boon in other types of participation.

“Whether you have a background in a particular health-related field or you’re looking for a way to serve your community, Santa Barbara County needs you,” said Van Do-Reynoso, who heads up the county’s Public Health Department.

To learn more about the program, visit this recruitment page at publichealthsbc.org.