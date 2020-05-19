I Madonnari Goes Virtual

Even though the physical distancing decree is still in place, it doesn’t mean Santa Barbarans have to miss out on one of our favorite springtime events — the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival. Rather than setting up camp in front of the Old Mission steps, artists will create their chalk paintings in their driveways. Each day, viewers can follow the evolution of the compositions on the website, Instagram, and Facebook.

There will also be a “Chalk for Kids” event which encourages children to create drawings on their driveways and share their colorful work on Instagram using #ChalkOn2020. Village Properties has donated free chalk, which will be distributed on Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the drive-through parking lot at the corner of State and Micheltorena streets.

Speaking of kids, donations are being accepted for the Children’s Creative Project arts education program. For more information on the festival, see ccp.sbceo.org/i-madonnari/welcome. Follow the hashtags #imadonnari, #iMadOnline2020, #ChildrensCreativeProject, and #ChalkOn2020.