Santa Barbara Restaurants Gain Sidewalk Space

A 40-foot city bus is parked across the intersection of Sola and State streets to mark the upper point of the city’s main drag that will close to create a pedestrian promenade. The long-desired closure allows the city to open the sidewalks — down to Haley Street — to restaurant service. Jason Harris, the City of Santa Barbara’s new economic development manager, said a decision last night made the 500 to 1300 blocks into a “pedestrian promenade, as it were, so that the public would feel comfortable with social distancing spacing.” The 400 block may be included soon.

A number of State Street restaurants have already placed tables outdoors in readiness for lunchtime traffic, though the closure of the city’s main thoroughfare will take place officially at 4 p.m. today, and the pedestrian promenade will be open daily 7 a.m-10 p.m. Some restaurateurs are still combing through the paperwork that will allow them to open; others are reading them carefully so they can open safely.

One popular white-tablecloth restaurant that’s open for pickup orders hoped to seat diners in a day or two, describing the to-go order business as unsustainable. It may be a day or two before they know how to transform the busy bustle of service to indoor-outdoor seatings that work and keep waitstaff and customers safe, said Christina Shea, who manages Jane Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara.

Harris said an emergency economic recovery ordinance would be before the City Council next Wednesday that would allow outdoor dining on private property. A webpage would illustrate the design guidelines for using parklets — or onsite parking spots — sidewalks, private property, city parking, and so on. The alcohol service, however, is not currently permitted outdoors. Harris said the city was working to organize applications to the California Alcohol Beverage Control department to save time, as well as a webinar with ABC officials on the application process.

To give an idea of the pace Harris has set, at 12:20 p.m., he set a meeting for an hour later for restaurants to weigh in on setting up on the sidewalk or State Street itself.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff is working around the clock to cover every aspect of this crisis — sorting truth from rumor. Our reporters and editors are asking the tough questions of our public health officials and spreading the word about how we can all help one another. The community needs us — now more than ever — and we need you in order to keep doing the important work we do. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.