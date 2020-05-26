Take A Look Inside

Q) What makes this home special?

A) This home is only 2 blocks from Shoreline Drive on the ultra-popular Mesa. It’s set back off the street on a quiet and large flag lot offering amazing ocean and island views, and tons of gorgeous palm tree views as well! Offering over 2,500 sq ft and 6 bedrooms, this spacious house provides several floor-plan options.

Q) What can you tell us about the location?

A) The home is in a neighborhood that’s considered a prime area of the Mesa and of course the Washington School District is very highly rated.

Q) What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here?

A) The home and lot is quiet and really lends itself to an indoor/outdoor Mesa lifestyle, with views of course! The sunrise views from your master bedroom have been amazing, and being able to walk just 2 blocks to beach access is a dream. Having the extra and somewhat separated rear 3 bedrooms has been a bonus for family and friends to use when visiting. The owners say that the open wood-beam ceilings throughout the home have been one of their favorite features.

Q) Any other special details our readers should know about?

A) The home is all electric and has owned solar with Tesla batteries, meaning that there is no electric bill to speak of, even with the air conditioning running! Being at the top of a flag lot, having an over-sized 2 car garage plus 2 dedicated parking spaces and more is an awesome perk.

1518 1/2 San Miguel Avenue is for sale on the Santa Barbara Mesa, offered at $1,799,900. Description provided by real estate agent Jessie Sessions of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Contact Jessie at 805-709-0904 or Jsessions@bhhscal.com. View more photos and details at http://www.jessiesessionsrealtor.com

