Take A Look Inside

Photo credits: Living room & pool shot: Jim Bartsch; Exterior shot: Erik Foote

1218 Harbor Hills Drive

Santa Barbara Mesa

5 Bedroom/4.5 Bath

What makes this home special? This home was custom built in 1990 and has never been offered for sale. It is the largest home in Harbor Hills and has panoramic ocean/island views that put it in the running for the best ocean views in Santa Barbara.

What can you tell us about the location? Harbor Hills is a unique cul-de-sac neighborhood enclave within Alta Mesa. It offers unparalleled ocean views spanning from Ventura to Goleta. There are very few streets that offer views of this magnitude that aren’t high up in the hills.

What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here? The family enjoyed waking up to panoramic Pacific Ocean views, sitting poolside and watching Wet Wednesday sailboats, and gardening on the 0.63 are lot. The seller planted countless varietals of fruit bearing trees, flowers, and more.

Any other special details our readers should know about? The property is the largest home in Harbor Hills and lives primarily single level. These components, in combination with a spacious motor court and 2-car garage for parking, make this one of the most unique view properties in Santa Barbara.

1218 Harbor Hills Dr is for sale in Santa Barbara on the Mesa, listed at $3,995,000. Description provided by Dusty Baker at Sotheby’s International Realty. Contact Dusty at 805-570-0102 or Dusty@dustybakerrealestate.com. View more photos and details at www.1218HarborHills.com

