City of Santa Barbara Summer Camps to Return, with Modifications

Some of Santa Barbara’s popular summer camps will be returning later this month with a few modifications, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced today. Nature Camp, Skate Camp, Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguards, and other choices are set to start on June 22, in anticipation of Santa Barbara County entering Phase 3 reopening and the decision being approved by a Health Officer Order.

Overall camp capacity will be smaller, and activity sessions within each camp will break out into small groups to maintain social distancing. Locations will be also be adjusted to limit the need for transportation. Nature Camp, which is usually held at Skofield Park, will now be held at Chase Palm Park.

The modified plans, which comply with direction from Santa Barbara County Public Health, were developed by the department’s recreation staff. The department is also in the process of finalizing a summer camp operations plan to provide parents with more specific information regarding participant safety and compliance with local health orders as phased re-opening continues.

In a statement Wednesday, the department thanked all summer camp families “for being very patient as these plans were developed,” and said they look forward to a “fun, if different, summer this year.”

The full list of camps and instruction for camp registration is available at sbparksandrec.org. Summer camp listings are subject to change and will be updated by Friday, June 5.

Campers registered in sessions that were scheduled to start before June 22 will receive a full refund, and department staff will work with parents to find alternative camp options. Families also have the option of requesting a refund if they feel uncomfortable with sending their children to a camp they’ve signed up for. Refunds can be requested by emailing ParksAndRec@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or calling (805) 564-5495, and all cancellation fees are waived in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

