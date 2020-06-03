Friday: Free Summer Meal Program Begins

Summer can be a tough time for low-income children who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year, and this year with the economic ramifications of the pandemic the challenge is even greater. Thankfully there are nearly 50 places where any child 18 and under can “Grab-and-Go” a healthy, nutritious meal. No paperwork or registration is required and safe social distancing and health precautions have been implemented. To find these locations, simply text FOOD to the number 877-877.

On Friday, June 5th in Santa Barbara and Monday, June 8th in Santa Maria, the media is invited to see these summer meal programs in action. For the past eight years, No Kid Hungry has supported a local coalition of organizations serving kids in the summer, including Goleta Unified School District, Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, the United Way, the City of Santa Barbara, Community Action Commission and the United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

“This summer, even as we stay apart, we will be coming together to make sure the kids of Santa Barbara get the meals they need to thrive,” said Jeff Bridges, the National Spokesperson for No Kid Hungry, who lives in Santa Barbara and has been deeply involved in this effort.

To make it easier to find out where summer meals are distributed, families throughout the county can text SUMMERFOOD to 877-877 to find a summer meals site in their neighborhood. A list of the sites and their hours of operation is attached.

What: Free Summer Meal Grab-and-Go

When/Where :

Friday, June 5 11:30am – 1:00pm in Santa Barbara at La Cumbre Jr. High 2255 Modoc Road

Monday, June 8 11:30am – 1:00pm in Santa Maria at Tunnell Park 1100 N. Palisade Drive