Hillside Resident’s Painting Offers Hope During Pandemic

Photo: Lure Digital Carlos

Santa Barbara, CA, June 12, 2020 – Carlos, in the photo on the right, is one of 54 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who calls Hillside home. Each week, he looks forward to painting with the instructors from Art Walk for Kids/Adults, a Santa Barbara arts outreach organization. The result of one of their collaborations is the neighborhood painting above. Carlos’s artwork with its vivid colors and familiar themes of home and community has become a bright spot offering hope and inspiring kindness and generosity for many in the midst of this pandemic.

This week, some 1,500 donors, friends and supporters of Hillside received an appeal featuring Carlos’s painting and inviting them to help ensure the health and well-being of residents. For 75 years, the residential care facility has served the Santa Barbara community including hundreds of adults and by extension their families and loved ones.

In March, the Hillside Board of Directors along with the Fundraising Committee made the decision to cancel the annual Sunset Soirée due to COVID-19. The event was to be held on May 30th at Rockwood Women’s Club.

As a result of the Soirée cancelation, the Board of Directors established the Hillside COVID-19 Relief Fund. Prior to the mailing, Board and Committee members made phone calls and sent emails, which helped launch the appeal. “In a short time, thanks to our generous donors and friends, we have already raised $21,645. It all benefits Hillside residents. Thank you, Santa Barbara!” says a grateful Norris Goss. The Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors is inviting you to make a gift online at hillsidesb.org/donate/ or to send a check made payable to Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105-4522.

Your contribution will:

Ensure residents continue receiving quality care and on-site day programs instead of going offsite for them.

Help maintain high standards of cleanliness and sanitization of our residence with additional staff.

Provide funding to purchase required additional personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hillside is continuing to move forward with the Community Project, which will create state-of-the-art, adaptive homes for residents in an integrated, mixed-ability neighborhood. It will be the first of its kind in Santa Barbara. For more information, please visit www.hillsidesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, Director of Development, Hillside, at mpaddenrubin@hillsidesb.org or 805-687-0788 x115.