Take a Look Inside

417 Ennisbrook

Montecito

4 Bedrooms/6 Baths

Q) What makes this home special?

A) The gardens and the floorplan set this home apart. While the house has 2 floors, most of the time is spent in the large ground floor living spaces, or out on the adjacent patios. It’s a very usable floorplan. The gardens are what first sold the current owners on the house, and they have continued to improve them. There are many oak trees across the property, with amazing flower beds and paths among them.

Q) What can you tell us about the location?

A) The home sits back from the street in a completely private little oasis, bounded by the San Ysidro Creek Preserve on one side and a Chumash preserve on another. The owners love to walk the gardens and listen to the evening frog symphony from San Ysidro Creek. They are surrounded by quiet streets and trails that allow you to walk to the Montecito Upper Village or to Miramar Beach, with access to 101 and nearby shopping as well.

Q) What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here?

A) The home is in the prestigious Ennisbrook gated community, with security and greatly reduced local traffic, along with beautiful common areas and amenities. It’s wonderful to be just across the street from tennis and pickleball courts, with a newly renovated pool and spa, and beautiful clubhouse.

Q) Any other special details our readers should know about?

A) It is a very well-built home with beautiful details. It has three wonderful flagstone patios off the ground floor living areas and three more off the bedrooms upstairs. There is always sunshine somewhere, even with all the trees. There are ocean views from the master bedroom and office. The gourmet kitchen is extremely well-equipped and centrally located, which helps make it a great home for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

417 Ennisbrook is for sale in Montecito, listed at $5,395,000. Description provided by real estate agent Charlene Nagel of Compass Montecito. Contact Charlene at 805-689-5959 or queencharlene@outlook.com. View more photos and details at www.realestatebycharlene.com

Photo credits:

Interior shots = David Palermo

Exterior shot = Eric Foote