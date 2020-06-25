LUSD Superintendent Honored with Superintendent of the Year Award
Recently the California Continuation Education Association (CCEA), State Award Committee announced their annual awards for 2020. Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent Trevor McDonald was awarded the CCEA Superintendent of the Year honors. The CCEA State Award Committee plans on recognizing the award winners in October at their annual conference. “Making sure all students have their needs met with a variety of educational options has always been Trevor’s top priority. As a Board member, I am proud to see that CCEA recognized his dedication as well,” said Board member Dick Barrett.