Santa Barbara County Reports 29th COVID Death, Orders Bars to Shut Down

Santa Barbara County health officials reported one more COVID-related death involving a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70, bringing the county’s fatality total to 29. In the past three days — Saturday through Monday — the number of new cases has increased by 34, 54, and 96 respectively each day. That brings the total number of cases — individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 — to 2,896. Of those, 282 remain active. As of last count, 54 of the COVID-positive patients are now hospitalized, and 21 are in intensive care.

Although these numbers fall within the capacity of the three major hospital operators to treat, County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg announced that all county bars and brewpubs would be closed effective Wednesday, July 1, and would remain so until July 26 or until the order “is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended in writing.” Ansorg said the decision was made to comply with recommendations made by Governor Gavin Newsom this Sunday that Santa Barbara County shut down its bars. Ansorg also cited the increase in new cases. The action, he added, was “a proactive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 locally” in anticipation of the Fourth of July weekend.

In the past three days, the number of reported hospitalizations has hovered between 53 and 60. In the same period, the number of ICU patients with COVID ranged from 24 to 21. The last time that number dipped below 20 was June 24. The number of active cases, likewise, has shifted from 305 to 282 in the past three days.